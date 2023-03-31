Timely to take Singapore-China partnership forward, says PM Lee in meeting with Xi Jinping
Ties between the two countries have set an example for the region, Chinese president Xi says to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
BEIJING: It is timely for Singapore and China to now take their partnership forward, said Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday (Mar 31).
Mr Lee, who is on a visit to China which started on Mar 27, added that he was glad for the "strong friendship and deep understanding" between both countries.
"Singapore and China have continued to work with each other and support one another. And our relationship has only grown stronger," he said, while on the last leg of a trip that earlier took him to Guangdong and Hainan provinces.
"Therefore it's timely for us now to look ahead, work together and take our partnership forward."
Mr Lee also congratulated Mr Xi on his reappointment as president, noting that China's new leadership team laid out its vision and long-term goals for the nation's next stage of development.
"I'm happy to read of China's emphasis on economic growth and resilience. I'm confident that your economy will continue to strengthen," said Singapore's prime minister.
"Many countries including Singapore are very keen to enhance our economic ties with China. And I hope that my visit will inject a fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation and high level exchanges between us."
Speaking in Mandarin, Mr Xi said Singapore was an important partner to China, and described bilateral collaborations as forward-looking and driving the development and revitalisation of both countries.
Ties between the two nations have also set an example for the region, China's president added.
He said he was willing to continue in-depth communications with Mr Lee, to promote partnerships in different fields.
"This will bring benefits to both countries' people, and will contribute a lot to this region and the world's peaceful and stable development," said Mr Xi.
Mr Lee said he was especially glad to be able to visit China again, since his last visit in 2019. He said he used to visit annually if possible. "I'm glad to have the chance to come and meet old friends and make new ones and to catch up with the latest developments," he added.
On Friday, Mr Lee also had individual meetings with three top leaders: Beijing Party Secretary Yin Li, National People's Party Congress Chairman Zhao Leji and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning.
During these meetings, Mr Lee affirmed the close ties between Singapore and China, and cited collaborations such as Tianjin Eco City and Suzhou Industrial Park as examples of thriving bilateral projects.
It was the first time Mr Lee met Dr Yin, who was appointed to his role by the Communist Party of China (CPC) last year.
Mr Lee previously met Mr Zhao in 2017 and Mr Wang in 1993. They were elected to their current positions last month, after a new leadership slate was announced following Mr Xi's historic reelection as President for a third term.
Mr Zhao is number three in the Politburo Standing Committee while Mr Wang is number four.
On Saturday, Mr Lee will meet number two in China's party hierarchy - new premier Li Qiang - to cap off his first official visit to China since the COVID-19 pandemic.