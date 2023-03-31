Timely to take Singapore-China partnership forward, says PM Lee in meeting with Xi Jinping

BEIJING: It is timely for Singapore and China to now take their partnership forward, said Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday (Mar 31).

Mr Lee, who is on a visit to China which started on Mar 27, added that he was glad for the "strong friendship and deep understanding" between both countries.

"Singapore and China have continued to work with each other and support one another. And our relationship has only grown stronger," he said, while on the last leg of a trip that earlier took him to Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

"Therefore it's timely for us now to look ahead, work together and take our partnership forward."



Mr Lee also congratulated Mr Xi on his reappointment as president, noting that China's new leadership team laid out its vision and long-term goals for the nation's next stage of development.

"I'm happy to read of China's emphasis on economic growth and resilience. I'm confident that your economy will continue to strengthen," said Singapore's prime minister.

"Many countries including Singapore are very keen to enhance our economic ties with China. And I hope that my visit will inject a fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation and high level exchanges between us."