PM Lee congratulates Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese on election win

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (May 22) congratulated Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese on his election win.

Mr Albanese, 59, led the Labor Party to victory on Saturday, ending almost a decade of conservative rule in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted defeat in a televised speech and said he will stand down as leader of the Liberal Party.

In his letter, Mr Lee said he looks forward to working with Mr Albanese to continue advancing relations between the two countries, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a media statement.

"Our countries share longstanding ties, with strong cooperation across the five pillars of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership - economics and trade, defence and foreign affairs, people-to-people, science and innovation, and digital economy," wrote Mr Lee.

He added that both countries have also expanded cooperation to emerging areas such as the green economy.

Mr Albanese has promised to make Australia a renewable energy "superpower". He plans to cut the country's carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 from emission levels in 2005, boost renewables, offer discounts for electric cars, and help build community-owned solar power and battery projects.

Mr Lee said in his letter on Sunday: "I look forward to visiting Australia for the annual Singapore-Australia leaders' meeting, to discuss how we can advance our bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global issues."