PM Lee congratulates new British leader Liz Truss on her appointment

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Sep 6) congratulated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss after she was appointed to the role.

Ms Truss was invited to form a new government by Queen Elizabeth II a day after the former foreign secretary won a Conservative Party leadership vote. She succeeded Mr Boris Johnson, who tendered his resignation to the queen earlier on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Mr Lee said in a letter.

“Your premiership comes at a time of significant challenges, as well as opportunities in an uncertain global environment.”

Mr Lee reflected on Singapore-UK ties and acknowledged Ms Truss’ involvement in a recent agreement between the two countries.

“The fundamentals of our bilateral relationship remain strong. Singapore and the United Kingdom share strong historical ties, with warm people-to-people links. We cooperate robustly across many sectors including trade and investment, security and defence, and in research and innovation,” Mr Lee wrote.

“Singapore reaffirms our commitment to the mutually beneficial economic partnership through the United Kingdom-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which you signed in December 2020 in Singapore.”

Mr Lee also highlighted new areas of bilateral cooperation, such as cyber security and the digital economy.

“The United Kingdom-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement is a milestone for both countries and unlocks new growth prospects for our businesses,” he wrote.

“I am also glad our officials have begun work on a framework for green economy cooperation, which can create many opportunities for our peoples and businesses.”

Concluding his letter, Mr Lee noted that both Singapore and the UK are “staunch supporters of a rules-based multilateral order, and the need to uphold international law”, and expressed his confidence that the two countries would maintain the “strong momentum” in their bilateral relations.

“I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen our partnership for the future,” Mr Lee wrote. “I wish you good health and every success, and look forward to meeting you soon.”