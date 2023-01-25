PM Lee congratulates New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins, sends best wishes to Jacinda Ardern

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Jan 25) congratulated his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins and sent his best wishes to Jacinda Ardern.

Labour Party leader Mr Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister on Wednesday, following the resignation of Ms Ardern. Ms Ardern said last week that she no longer had "enough in the tank" and would resign from the top job.

In his congratulatory letter to Mr Hipkins, Mr Lee said that Singapore and New Zealand share a deep and longstanding friendship.

"As small and open economies, we share similar views on many issues, such as the importance of free trade and international law," he added.

Both countries have multifaceted cooperation across the five pillars of the Enhanced Partnership, in areas such as trade, defence, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges and climate change.

"Our two countries also supported each other strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring that supply chains remain connected and regularly exchanging notes on our experiences," said Mr Lee.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our excellent bilateral relations, and wish you and your government every success."