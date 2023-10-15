Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

PM Lee congratulates New Zealand Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

PM Lee congratulates New Zealand Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon

PM Lee congratulates New Zealand Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon

National Party leader Christopher Luxon reacts while being applauded by his supporters in Auckland on Oct 14, 2023, after the 2023 New Zealand general election. (File photo: AFP/Ivan Tarlton)

15 Oct 2023 05:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Oct 15) congratulated New Zealand's Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon on his election win.

Mr Luxon's National Party won enough seats in Saturday's general election in New Zealand to govern the country in a coalition with the ACT party.

"On behalf of the government of Singapore, I warmly congratulate you on leading the National Party to victory at the general election," Mr Lee said in a letter to Mr Luxon.

"I am confident that New Zealand will thrive under your leadership amidst the uncertain times ahead."

Mr Lee reflected on the long-standing close relationship between the two countries, which is underpinned by the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership.

"As like-minded partners, we have joined hands on many path-finding initiatives such as the Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership (P4) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA)," Mr Lee said.

"I am glad that both sides are stepping up cooperation in strengthening supply chain resilience, which would be mutually beneficial in this increasingly challenging and complex global environment."

Mr Lee said that he looked forward to working with Mr Luxon to further strengthen bilateral ties as well as regional and international cooperation.

"I recall our meeting in June 2022 during your visit to Singapore, and look forward to meeting you again soon," Mr Lee said as he concluded his letter.

"I wish you and your government every success."

Mr Luxon's victory ended the six-year reign of the centre-left Labour Party, which is led by outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Mr Hipkins had succeeded Ms Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's leader in January.

Related:

Source: CNA/kg/(lk)

Related Topics

New Zealand Lee Hsien Loong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.