Singapore leaders congratulate Xi Jinping on his reappointment as China's president

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate him on his reappointment to a third term, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Mar 10).

Mr Xi was handed an unprecedented third five-year term on Friday after nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, voted unanimously for the 69-year-old in an election where there was no other candidate.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on your re-appointment as President of the People's Republic of China," said Madam Halimah.

"I am confident that under your able leadership, China will continue to forge new achievements, and enjoy continued peace and prosperity."

Madam Halimah also said that she has "every confidence both our countries will continue strengthening this relationship in the years to come, for the benefit of our peoples".