PM Lee congratulates new Malaysian PM Anwar, says both countries should work together to face challenges

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Nov 24) congratulated newly appointed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was earlier sworn in at the Istana Negara.

In his letter, Mr Lee also congratulated Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition for its strong performance in the general election.

Mr Anwar’s appointment was confirmed by the Istana Negara on Thursday afternoon, following days of political uncertainty after the election failed to produce a clear winner.

“Your premiership comes amidst significant challenges in our regional and global environment,” Mr Lee wrote. “As close neighbours and friends, Singapore and Malaysia should work together to manage these challenges and explore new opportunities for cooperation.”

Mr Lee added that Singapore and Malaysia share a “longstanding substantive relationship”, underpinned by historical ties, multifaceted cooperation and strong people-to-people links.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our two countries have been steadfast partners supporting each other,” he said. “The close coordination between our ministers and officials allowed us to maintain the flow of essential goods and workers, and to re-open our borders swiftly and effectively.

“We have also been close partners in ASEAN, which remains central to stability in Southeast Asia amidst rising geopolitical tensions.”