Singapore's PM Lee tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for COVID-19 after recent visits to South Africa and Kenya.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this morning,” Mr Lee said in a Facebook post on Monday (May 22).

“This comes after my recent work trips. I am generally feeling ok but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic.”

The Prime Minister said doctors have prescribed him the antiviral medication Paxlovid because of his age, adding that his most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster was in November.

Mr Lee is 71 years old.

“Please continue to keep your vaccinations up-to-date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness,” he wrote. “As COVID-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to stay safe and healthy.”

Mr Lee made official visits to Cape Town in South Africa from May 14 to 16, and to Nairobi in Kenya from May 17 to 19.