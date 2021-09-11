Fight against terrorism 'far from over' 20 years after 9/11, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The fight against terrorism is "far from over" two decades after 9/11, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said in a commentary published on the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks in the United States.

"Extremist terrorism has metastasized. Digital media has amplified the poison," said Mr Lee.

"Al-Qaeda was succeeded by ISIS, which has lost physical territory but continues to operate, including online. Lone-wolf attackers have self-radicalised on the internet."

Mr Lee highlighted how this year in Singapore, the authorities arrested two self-radicalised Singaporean youths who were preparing lone-wolf attacks – one on a synagogue, the other on a mosque.

"And now that the US has left Afghanistan, we will have to watch closely how the situation there develops, whether groups based in Afghanistan will again threaten our security, and where else new fronts of terrorism may emerge," he said.

At the same time, Singapore's racial harmony is still a work in progress, said Mr Lee.

"9/11 showed how powerful are the forces that can pull us apart, and how careful we must be when making any changes to the formula that has delivered racial and religious harmony for Singapore," wrote the Prime Minister.

"Never assume we have overcome for good the tendency of people to identify with their own racial and religious groups. We have to keep on bringing all the communities closer together, and from time to time adjust the delicate balance that the different communities have reached."