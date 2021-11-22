Singapore hopes to deepen cooperation, resume safe travel with Japan: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore hopes to deepen cooperation with Japan in several areas, including the safe resumption of travel, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Monday (Nov 22).

In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the prime ministers reaffirmed the excellent relations between the two countries.

“Prime Minister Lee said that Singapore looked forward to deepening cooperation with Japan in areas where both countries share common interest, including the safe resumption of travel, digitalisation and the digital economy,” said MFA.

Mr Lee congratulated Mr Kishida on his party’s victory in the recent parliamentary elections, as well as his appointment as Japan’s prime minister.

He also invited Mr Kishida to make an official visit to Singapore.

The two leaders last met in September 2019 when Mr Kishida delivered the keynote speech at the Singapore Summit, in his capacity as chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s policy research council.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee noted that Singapore and Japan mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

“During the call, we also spoke about PM Kishida's Digital Garden City Nation Vision, and I shared our experience from our Smart Nation Singapore initiative,” Mr Lee said.

“Singapore and Japan are like-minded partners that support the multilateral trading system and the rules-based international order. We work together in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP),” he added.

“I am confident our cooperation will grow under PM Kishida’s leadership.”

