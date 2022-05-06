PM Lee Hsien Loong, Ho Ching receive awards from Johor Sultan

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was conferred the highest honour in the state of Johor on Friday (May 6).

He received the First Class, Grand Commander of the Order, Dato’ Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ – Order of the Crown of Johor) from the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

His wife, Mdm Ho Ching, received the First Class, Grand Commander of the Order, Dato’ Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SMIJ – Order of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor).

Mdm Ho is the first Singaporean recipient of the SMIJ, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday.

Mr Lee and Mdm Ho were in Johor on Friday morning at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim, with the award investiture ceremony held at the Istana Besar.

The Sultan also hosted an official brunch in honour of Mr Lee and Mdm Ho after the ceremony.

Sultan Ibrahim said Johor and Singapore have enjoyed a special relationship "since time immemorial".

"Today’s special investiture in honour of the Singapore Prime Minister is a tangible manifestation of our close friendship and deepening ties," the Sultan said in remarks to the Royal Press Office, published on his Facebook page.

“I wish to thank the Prime Minister for his continuing efforts to strengthen our close and strong relations."

Accompanying the Prime Minister and Mdm Ho were Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, together with officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and Communications and Information ministries.

Also in attendance were members of the Johor royal family and the Royal Court, as well Johor state government representatives.