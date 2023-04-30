Singapore 'cautiously optimistic' about economic prospects amid volatile global environment: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Even as the external environment remains volatile and fraught with serious geopolitical tensions, Singapore can be cautiously optimistic about its immediate economic prospects, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday (Apr 30).

In his May Day message ahead of Labour Day, Mr Lee noted that Singapore's economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with GDP growing by 3.6 per cent last year. Hard-hit sectors like tourism and hospitality are also picking up quickly.

While slower growth is expected this year, Singapore should avoid an outright contraction, said Mr Lee, adding that inflation will hopefully moderate in the second half of the year. Unemployment rates have remained low and retrenchment numbers are manageable, he noted.

Outside Singapore, however, Mr Lee pointed to a risk of recessions in Western countries as central banks continue to raise interest rates to dampen inflation.

"The multilateral trading system is being progressively undermined by growing nationalist and protectionist sentiments, affecting international trade and cooperation," Mr Lee said.

At the same time, economies around the world will be disrupted by emerging industries like the green and digital domains, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence. Singapore must adapt to these trends while buffering those who are adversely affected, he said.