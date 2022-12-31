Singapore may lift remaining COVID-19 curbs if situation is stable amid China cases, year-end travel: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore can take steps to lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions if the situation remains stable despite the year-end travel season and the surge of cases in China, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Dec 31).

In his New Year message, Mr Lee urged people to keep their COVID-19 vaccinations current and protect themselves with the latest bivalent vaccines.

"We are watching the COVID-19 situation closely, particularly how the year-end travel season and the surge in cases in China may affect us," said Mr Lee.

"If despite these risks, things remain stable, we can take the final steps to lift the remaining social restrictions to establish post-pandemic normalcy."

Singapore lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in April, such as removing limits on group sizes and the need for safe distancing. All vaccination-differentiated measures were then lifted in October.

Mask-wearing is still required in healthcare facilities and on public transport, although they are optional in other settings.

After nearly three years of battling COVID-19, the Prime Minister noted that things are returning to normal.

Singapore held its first full-scale National Day Parade since the pandemic, people can once again travel abroad, and the country hosted flagship international events such as the Shangri-La Dialogue and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

"As we welcome visitors from around the world, our recovery is extending beyond the airport and airlines to the hotels, shops, F&B and service sectors too," Mr Lee said, adding that these send a strong signal that Singapore is back in business.

"We would not have got here without the support and trust of Singaporeans, and the valiant efforts of our frontline workers."