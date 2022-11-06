If Singapore’s politics goes wrong, our governance will go wrong too: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The nation’s governance and “all our lives” will go wrong if Singapore’s politics goes wrong - something that has already happened in other countries, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday (Nov 6).

Addressing more than 3,000 party members at the biennial People’s Action Party (PAP) conference, Mr Lee said that the party cannot take its duty lightly and has to keep working to renew its succession and leadership.

Governments in other countries get “distracted and paralysed” and society “becomes divided” when politics turns contentious, he added.

One example Mr Lee raised was the US “which sees itself as a city upon a hill, an example to the world of how a country should be governed”.

“But their politics has become deeply divided, polarised and dysfunctional. Many Americans do not believe their election results,” he said.

Mr Lee also pointed to Britain, saying it “recently experienced such political turmoil that one would have thought impossible in Britain”. Last month, it appointed its third prime minister - Rishi Sunak - in two months.

Mr Lee said: “Some people think this will never happen to Singapore, that simply by virtue of being Singaporeans, these things cannot happen to us. That our politics will always work well, the way it has worked for 60 years.

“But in fact, what we have today is not natural at all. This sort of government is rare. Almost everywhere else, governments hardly think beyond the next general election.”

Mr Lee said that Singapore has become like this “only through the blood, sweat and tears of many generations", and because "the people have worked closely with the PAP to solve problems, improve ourselves and create what we enjoy today”.

He told the party members that the PAP cannot take its duty lightly because things can easily go wrong here too.

“There is no magic in our land, water or air. Our people are not inherently better, or smarter, or more virtuous than people in other countries.

"Maybe we are more cohesive but there is no vaccine to protect us from the same dark forces of anger, fear, racism and xenophobia,” Mr Lee added.