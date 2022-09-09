'Great world leader': PM Lee pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday (Sep 8), saying that she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, aged 96.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said he was "deeply saddened" by her death, adding that the queen left a significant mark on Singapore's history and its longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom.

"Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader."

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a separate statement that state flags at all government buildings will be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral as a mark of respect.

Parliament will also observe a minute of silence at the beginning of its sitting on Monday.

"On behalf of all Singaporeans, the Prime Minister expresses his deepest condolences and sympathies to His Majesty King Charles III and all members of the Royal family, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the British people, and the peoples of the Commonwealth countries," PMO added.