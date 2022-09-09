'Great world leader': PM Lee pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death
State flags at all government buildings in Singapore will be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral as a mark of respect.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday (Sep 8), saying that she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader.
Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, aged 96.
In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said he was "deeply saddened" by her death, adding that the queen left a significant mark on Singapore's history and its longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom.
"Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader."
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a separate statement that state flags at all government buildings will be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral as a mark of respect.
Parliament will also observe a minute of silence at the beginning of its sitting on Monday.
"On behalf of all Singaporeans, the Prime Minister expresses his deepest condolences and sympathies to His Majesty King Charles III and all members of the Royal family, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the British people, and the peoples of the Commonwealth countries," PMO added.
"Her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore," Mr Lee said.
The queen visited Singapore in March 2006 with her husband Prince Philip after they were in Melbourne for the opening of the Commonwealth Games that year. Prior to that, they visited Singapore in 1989 and 1972.
Mr Lee said the queen was the "very heart and soul" of the UK, adding that her reign saw one of the longest periods of peace and prosperity in the history of her country.
"Throughout her life, she steadfastly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. She performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility," he added.