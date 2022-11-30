Repeal of Section 377A and constitutional amendment to protect marriage definition 'major milestone' for Singapore: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The repeal of Section 377A and protecting the definition of marriage from legal challenges is a "major milestone" for Singapore, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Nov 29).

Mr Lee said in a Facebook post that he is "very happy" that Parliament approved changes to two Bills - the repeal of the colonial-era Section 377A in the Penal Code and the constitutional amendment on the definition of marriage.

"It is a major milestone for Singapore. The outcome itself is significant. We are decriminalising sex between men – a longstanding issue, and not just for gay Singaporeans," said Mr Lee.

At the same time, the definition of marriage - as a union between a man and a woman - is protected from constitutional challenge, he added.

"Taken together, these are balanced, wise steps forward."

The two-day concurrent debate on both Bills ended on Tuesday. The repeal of Section 377A was passed with a majority of 93 to three votes, while a constitutional amendment to protect the definition of marriage against legal challenge was passed with a majority of 85 to two votes.