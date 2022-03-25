PM Lee to meet US President Biden during working visit to the US

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a seven-day working visit to the United States from Saturday (Mar 26), during which he will meet with US President Joe Biden.

The visit to Washington DC and New York will “build on the robust, longstanding and multi-faceted relationship” between Singapore and the US, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press statement on Friday night.

Mr Lee will meet Mr Biden in Washington DC. This will be the second meeting between both leaders, following their first meeting at the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome in October last year.

Mr Lee will also have separate meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, other Cabinet secretaries, as well as senior members of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

“The meetings will review and discuss ways to further advance our close cooperation in various fields,” PMO said.