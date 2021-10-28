Logo
PM Lee to make working visit to Rome for G20 summit
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking at a video conference on Oct 21, 2021. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
28 Oct 2021 06:00PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 06:00PM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a working visit from Oct 28 to Nov 1 to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press statement on Thursday (Oct 28). 

Mr Lee will participate in G20 discussions, as well as bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the Summit.

He will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and senior officials from the PMO, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Singapore, although not a G20 member, is an invited guest country of Italy, which holds the G20 presidency this year. The G20 Summit will be held on Oct 30 and 31.

"The Italian G20 Presidency’s agenda rests on three main pillars of 'People, Planet, Prosperity', with the focus on ensuring a swift international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, looking beyond the crisis towards a sustainable and inclusive recovery, and securing a firm commitment to protect our climate and environment," said PMO in the statement.

This will be the first G20 summit that Mr Lee will attend in person since 2019 when he travelled to Osaka.

Last year's summit, which was organised by Saudi Arabia, was held virtually.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s absence as Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will be on leave, PMO added.

Earlier this week, Mr Lee had attended the 38th and 39th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits and related summits. The summits were held via video conference.

Source: CNA/mt(gr)

