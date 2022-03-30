PM Lee, US Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirm ties, discuss continued cooperation

WASHINGTON: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met United States Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Tuesday (Mar 29), where they reviewed the progress made since their last meeting in 2021 and agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between both countries.
Ms Harris made an official three-day visit to Singapore last August, during which both countries said they were entering new areas of partnership such as cybersecurity, climate and economic cooperation.
Several announcements have since been made during Mr Lee’s working visit to the US this week.
For instance, a bilateral cyber dialogue will be set up to allow both countries to work together on critical infrastructure protection, data security and sharing of best practices in support of a rules-based multilateral order in cyberspace, Mr Lee said after the meeting with Ms Harris.
Both countries also renewed an agreement to deepen cooperation in infrastructure development, while expanding the deal to include green and sustainable projects in the region.
In addition, Singapore signed the Artemis Accords, becoming the 18th nation to join the US-led international pact that aims to promote the peaceful, sustainable and beneficial use of space.
“We are the first Southeast Asian country to sign on and we had a good discussion about this because the Vice President chairs the White House National Space Council,” Mr Lee said in remarks delivered at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Ms Harris said Southeast Asia is now represented in the international treaty, adding: “Singapore being the first Southeast Asian nation to recognise what we can do together to expand international norms as it relates to all matters, including matters in space”.
Other issues on the agenda included supply chains and climate change.
“We have also discussed other issues that relate to our economies and again, the prosperity of our respective nations, including the importance of collaboration on the issue of supply chains,” said Ms Harris, while reaffirming a “commitment to moving forward together” on the latter.
“And we have discussed the importance of climate and what our nations have the ability and have the commitment to do to be leaders on this issue that threatens the security and the well-being of our entire globe,” she added.
The conflict in Ukraine was also discussed, with both sides reiterating a “shared commitment to a stable, rules-based global order, Mr Lee said.
The US Vice President also underscored the “enduring” commitment of the US to the Indo-Pacific region, and Southeast Asia in particular.
“The United States is a proud member of the Indo-Pacific, and the relationship that we have with the nations in that region and with Singapore, is an enduring relationship,” Ms Harris told reporters.
“It is a relationship we value and we prioritise for many reasons, including the shared principle that we have about what is important in terms of world order and international norms and standards.”
Mr Lee, in his remarks, said Singapore has “consistently” supported a strong US presence in the region, both through words and actions.
He noted that both countries enjoy close economic relations, such as how the US-Singapore free trade agreement signed in 2004 was America’s first trade pact with an Asian country. Singapore and the US also share security and defence ties that go back many decades, said Mr Lee, noting Singapore’s status as a major security cooperation partner of the US.
“We last met in August in Singapore, and we continued with a very good conversation this afternoon, reaffirming the longstanding and robust partnership between the two countries," said the Prime Minister.
Earlier in the day, Mr Lee met US President Joe Biden at the Oval office for a meeting and discussed a wide variety of issues.
“Current international uncertainties and crises underscore the need to work together with close friends and partners,” Mr Lee said at a joint press conference after the hour-long meeting, adding that Singapore "deeply appreciates" America's commitment to engage Southeast Asia and especially Singapore, despite the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
The Prime Minister added that he had "a very good discussion" with Mr Biden, noting that they reaffirmed the "longstanding and multi-faceted partnership" between Singapore and the US, as well as a shared commitment to a stable, rules-based global order.
Separately, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington on Tuesday afternoon.
Both ministers, as well as Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, are part of the Singapore delegation accompanying Mr Lee on this visit.