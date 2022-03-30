PM Lee, US Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirm ties, discuss continued cooperation

WASHINGTON: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met United States Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Tuesday (Mar 29), where they reviewed the progress made since their last meeting in 2021 and agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between both countries.

Ms Harris made an official three-day visit to Singapore last August, during which both countries said they were entering new areas of partnership such as cybersecurity, climate and economic cooperation.

Several announcements have since been made during Mr Lee’s working visit to the US this week.

For instance, a bilateral cyber dialogue will be set up to allow both countries to work together on critical infrastructure protection, data security and sharing of best practices in support of a rules-based multilateral order in cyberspace, Mr Lee said after the meeting with Ms Harris.

Both countries also renewed an agreement to deepen cooperation in infrastructure development, while expanding the deal to include green and sustainable projects in the region.

In addition, Singapore signed the Artemis Accords, becoming the 18th nation to join the US-led international pact that aims to promote the peaceful, sustainable and beneficial use of space.

“We are the first Southeast Asian country to sign on and we had a good discussion about this because the Vice President chairs the White House National Space Council,” Mr Lee said in remarks delivered at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Ms Harris said Southeast Asia is now represented in the international treaty, adding: “Singapore being the first Southeast Asian nation to recognise what we can do together to expand international norms as it relates to all matters, including matters in space”.