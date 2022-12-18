Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

PM Lee on leave until Dec 31; Teo Chee Hean to be acting PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

PM Lee on leave until Dec 31; Teo Chee Hean to be acting PM

PM Lee on leave until Dec 31; Teo Chee Hean to be acting PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels on Dec 14, 2022. (File photo: AFP/Kenzo Tribouillard)

18 Dec 2022 07:34PM (Updated: 18 Dec 2022 08:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave from Dec 19 until Dec 31, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday (Dec 18).

During his absence, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be acting Prime Minister.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Lee said: "I'll be on leave till the end of the year. Will update should I come across anything interesting. Meanwhile, enjoy the festive season with your friends and family, and please stay safe and healthy while celebrating."

Mr Lee's post was accompanied by a photo of the Grand-Place in Brussels, Belgium.

The Prime Minister made an official visit to Kiel, Germany, earlier this week to officiate the launch of two Republic of Singapore Navy submarines.

He also attended a special summit in Brussels on Wednesday which commemorated 45 years of diplomatic relations between the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Related:

Source: CNA/kg(sn)

Related Topics

Lee Hsien Loong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.