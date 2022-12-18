PM Lee on leave until Dec 31; Teo Chee Hean to be acting PM

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave from Dec 19 until Dec 31, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday (Dec 18).

During his absence, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be acting Prime Minister.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Lee said: "I'll be on leave till the end of the year. Will update should I come across anything interesting. Meanwhile, enjoy the festive season with your friends and family, and please stay safe and healthy while celebrating."

Mr Lee's post was accompanied by a photo of the Grand-Place in Brussels, Belgium.