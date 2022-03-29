Singapore and US reaffirm defence ties, agree importance of sustained engagement by Washington in Asia

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on Monday (Mar 28), where they reaffirmed “strong” bilateral defence ties and acknowledged Singapore’s status as a major security cooperation partner of the US.

They also discussed expanding defence cooperation in areas such as cyber, artificial intelligence and joint training, as well as agreed on the importance of sustained engagement by the US in the region.

Mr Lee and Mr Austin also exchanged views on international and regional developments, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister is in the US for a seven-day working visit, his first under the Biden administration.

Mr Lee arrived at the Pentagon on Monday afternoon where he was received by Mr Austin and US military honour guards.

In remarks delivered at the start of the meeting, Mr Lee said in the face of tough global challenges over the years, both countries have continued to work closely together.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our air and naval bases, as well as our ports remained open to port calls, transits, maintenance and repair operations,” he said.

“When the conflict in Ukraine broke out, Singapore took a strong stand on principles, because for us, the principle that sovereignty, territorial integrity and national borders should not be violated in contravention of the UN Charter, is fundamental and existential.”

Singapore has imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine by targeting several banks and goods that can be “directly used as weapons to inflict harm on or to subjugate the Ukrainians”, as well as items that can contribute to offensive cyber operations.