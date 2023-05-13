PM Lee to make first official visits to South Africa and Kenya

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make his first official visits to South Africa and Kenya, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday (May 13).

Mr Lee will visit Cape Town, South Africa from May 14 to May 16 and Nairobi, Kenya from May 17 to May 19.

In Cape Town, Mr Lee will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will host him to an official lunch, said PMO, adding that the two leaders will participate in a business roundtable with delegations from both sides.

Mr Lee will also be hosted to dinner by Deputy President Paul Mashatile and attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans.

In Nairobi, Prime Minister Lee will meet Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, who will also host him to an official lunch, said PMO.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan; Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Health Janil Puthucheary; Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community, and Youth Alvin Tan; Members of Parliament as well as government officials.

There will also be a business mission to South Africa and Kenya led by the Singapore Business Federation, said PMO.

During Mr Lee’s absence, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be the Acting Prime Minister from May 14 to May 17 and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister from May 18 to May 19.