PM Lee meets United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday (Apr 1), when they had “a good and wide-ranging discussion”.

The 40-minute-long meeting took place at the UN headquarters in New York.

Mr Lee visited the UN to “show his support for the leadership and the work of the UN, particularly at a time when multilateralism is being tested”, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s press secretary Chang Li Lin.

“It is at this moment that we need to support the UN, and work together to strengthen the rules-based system so that we can effectively tackle pressing challenges like climate change, oceans, and cyberspace together.”