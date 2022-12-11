PM Lee to officiate launch of RSN submarines in Germany, attend ASEAN-EU summit in Brussels

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to Germany this week, as well as attend the ASEAN-European Union (EU) commemorative summit in Brussels.

He will visit Kiel on Monday (Dec 12) and Tuesday, where he will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Mr Lee will also officiate the launch of two Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) submarines – Illustrious and Impeccable – with Mr Scholz in attendance.

Mrs Lee, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will accompany him on the visit. Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the RSN will also be in attendance.

On Wednesday, Mr Lee will attend the ASEAN-EU commemorative summit in Brussels.

This will be the first ASEAN-EU summit involving the leaders of the member states of both blocs.

“The commemorative summit marks 45 years of ASEAN-EU dialogue relations and is an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to further deepen ASEAN-EU relations,” the PMO said.

In Brussels, Mr Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee and Dr Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be acting Prime Minister during Mr Lee's absence from Dec 12 to 16.