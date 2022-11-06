Governing not 'about doing the easy things', responsible opposition can't disappear when it suits them: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Governing Singapore is “never only about doing the easy things” and it often involves making hard choices, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Nov 6).

Likewise, a responsible opposition must be accountable for what it proposes and opposes, and “can’t lie low and disappear” when spiky issues emerge, Mr Lee said in a speech at the People's Action Party’s (PAP) conference.

Be it deciding how to ensure affordable healthcare for an ageing population or which underused services to trim back, the Government has had to “say ‘no’ or ‘not yet’ even to reasonable requests” due to limited resources.

“It is the Government’s duty to make these hard choices, sensibly but also sensitively,” said Mr Lee, who is the ruling party’s secretary-general. “And a responsible opposition should be held accountable also for what it proposes and what it opposes.”

“Their sums must also add up, and when they do not add up, which quite often happens, then it is our job to point this out.”

He noted that the opposition is sometimes “missing in action” when spiky issues emerge such as the decision to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code.

Mr Lee said the Government had to assess the problem, weigh the arguments and work out what is the right way forward amid strongly-held opposing views within segments of Singapore’s population.

He added that different ministers spent weeks and months meeting the contending groups.

“They listened carefully; they explained patiently; they got all sides to accept that on such an issue, everyone has to give and take ... Now, where is the opposition on Section 377A?

“Are they critiquing the Government’s approach? Do they support or oppose what the Government is doing? Are they offering alternative proposals? None of the above.”

Mr Lee said the opposition is “missing in action” by declining all comment so far.

“They refuse even to say whether they have a party position or if they will lift their whip on MPs when Parliament votes on the amendments … They don’t want to displease anyone, therefore they have gone AWOL (absent without leave),” he added.

He continued to say that governing Singapore is “a serious business” and so is being the opposition, especially if the latter aims to win more seats which “must eventually mean taking over”.

“You can’t lie low and disappear when it suits you and when the opposition does that, it calls into question their fitness for Parliament, let alone to govern.”