Singapore 'heading for trouble' if it lets transgressions pass; referring WP leaders to public prosecutor 'best way forward': PM Lee

COP RECOMMENDATIONS

Instead of their current approach, the committee could have recommended that Parliament administer a “token slap on the wrist”, said Mr Lee.

“But that would show that we were taking a very serious matter rather lightly. Worse, by lowering our norms, we would be telling Singaporeans that it is really not so bad for elected leaders to lie.”

The committee could have also recommended that Parliament itself mete out an “appropriately heavy” penalty, he added, noting that this is something the House has the power to do.

“But had the committee recommended that, and Parliament decided on the penalty itself, the opposition would surely have cried foul, and accused the PAP (People’s Action Party) of using its majority to persecute the opposition,” said the Prime Minister.

“In fact, they are already insinuating this, as a smokescreen to obscure the real issue, that the Workers’ Party leaders had lied while under a solemn oath.”

Commending the committee’s choice of action, Mr Lee said if he were in Mr Singh’s position, he would "vote in favour of both motions".

Ms Khan should be fined because she is “guilty beyond doubt”, said the Prime Minister, noting that WP member Dennis Tan, who also sat on the committee, said she should be fined even more for the second time she lied in Parliament.

“And if Mr Singh maintains that he and his fellow Workers' Party leaders have done nothing wrong, he should also vote in favour of referring his own case, and that of Mr Faisal Manap, to the public prosecutor,” he continued.

“Indeed, he should demand a court trial, in order to have the full opportunity to defend himself, vindicate his reputation and clear his name. That is what I would do if I were Mr Singh.”

Pro-WP voices on social media have "regrettably" taken “quite a different tack”.

Even before the matter can be "conclusively determined", they are “doing their best to confuse the issues and rouse sympathy”, said the Prime Minister.

“They are asking the public to clear the names of the three MPs, suggesting that referring their case to the public prosecutor is political persecution,” said Mr Lee.

“What they’re really saying is this, don’t look too carefully at what Mr Singh did. Just remember who he is. He is the opposition that you voted for, he is the Leader of the Opposition.

“By virtue of his position, he should not be referred to the public prosecutor. Any action against him must by definition be politically motivated, because who he is is more important than what he has done, even if he may have committed a crime.”

Some people “may be taken in” and “sympathise” with this story, and say “why not just let the matter rest”, Mr Lee said.

“Can’t we find a compromise solution?” they might ask, he added.

“After all, it would be easier for the Government not to have to pursue this matter against the three MPs, we have a full enough agenda,” he said.

“But as long as the PAP is the Government, we will not shy away from doing whatever is necessary to uphold the right norms in this House, and to imbue Singaporeans and their leaders with the values critical to sustain trust in our system, and critical to our success.”

Recounting former WP chief Low Thia Kiang’s time in Parliament, Mr Lee said Mr Low was a formidable political opponent, “but a patriotic Singaporean”.

“He set a different tone for the Workers’ Party. He said he hoped the Workers’ Party could help to build a first-world Parliament for Singapore. He must be saddened that, instead, this is what his successor has done,” he continued.

“Because what has happened is a betrayal of what Workers’ Party claimed that it stood for. But judging by Mr Low’s public comments, he is confident the party can ride this out.

“And it need not be a setback for our democracy either, provided we hold Mr Singh and his colleagues accountable for dishonouring the standards of this House, and also for possibly breaking the law.”

PARLIAMENT’S RESPONSE TO THE COP REPORT

In deliberating Parliament’s response to the committee’s report, Mr Lee noted that it had found Ms Khan guilty of lying, and thus should be fined for each occasion she lied.

Adding that he hoped all MPs could agree with these findings and the penalty to be imposed on her, Mr Lee stressed that two other significant issues arose in the process.

This refers to whether the three WP leaders had instructed Ms Khan to continue with her lie in Parliament, and whether they told untruths to the committee under oath, to “cover up” their instructions to Ms Khan to continue lying.

The first matter is “as serious or more serious” than Ms Khan lying in Parliament, and the House will “need to deal with this”, said Mr Lee.

But the second matter is “even graver”, he added.

“It became clear to the COP that there were striking contradictions between what

the three MPs claimed to the committee were their honourable intentions, and the hard evidence of what they actually did, or very often, failed to do,” said the Prime Minister.

Noting that there were “serious inconsistencies” even between the accounts of the WP leaders, Mr Lee said that being untruthful under oath is “no small matter”.

“It means lying, despite solemnly affirming you will tell the truth. In this case, not once not twice but repeatedly, over many hours of extensive questioning, and on several days.

“The Committee’s assessment is that these untruths were not accidental or incidental errors, but deliberate, premeditated acts, done with a definite intent to mislead and deceive. They are not just breaches of parliamentary privilege, but if proven in court, they amount to perjury, lying under oath. And perjury is a serious criminal offence.”

If these “two distinct problems” are established, they reflect “very badly” on the three WP leaders, and in particular on Mr Singh, said Mr Lee.

If both issues are not “dealt with properly”, they will dishonour Parliament and bring it into disrepute, he added.