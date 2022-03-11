Singapore's PM Lee, President Halimah congratulate South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Mar 11) congratulated South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in the country's presidential election.

Mr Yoon, 60, from the People Power Party, clinched the presidency on Thursday, beating his main competitor, the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung.

"Your victory reflects the confidence that the people of the Republic of Korea have in your leadership and your vision for the country," said Mr Lee in a letter to Mr Yoon.

Mr Lee noted the longstanding ties between the two countries, with "robust economic links and close cooperation across diverse fields", as well as shared challenges such as facing an ageing population and economic restructuring.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore and South Korea have have worked closely to "safeguard supply chain connectivity, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and restore cross-border travel", the Prime Minister said.

Mr Lee also described Singapore and South Korea as "like-minded partners on regional and international issues", such as the importance of a peaceful Korean Peninsula and an open international trading system.

"I look forward to working with you to further broaden and deepen our bilateral relations as well as to strengthen the strong partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea," he said.