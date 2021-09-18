Government to study views on women’s issues, present 'concrete proposals' in White Paper in early 2022: PM Lee

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Mr Lee said that one of the hindrances to women’s work and careers is that they often have additional caregiving responsibilities.

One direct avenue to better support caregivers, whether women or men, is to provide them more financial assistance, Mr Lee said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is studying how it can enhance the Home Caregiving Grant scheme, to provide more help for targeted groups, he said.

“Caregivers have to make many significant sacrifices. Their career progression is affected. Caregiving expenses can be substantial. The caregiver finds it harder to build up her own retirement savings,” he said.

This can leave caregivers, especially full-time ones, “very vulnerable”, he said.

Many participants in the conversations felt strongly that this was unfair, he said, agreeing that caregivers deserve more support.

Mr Lee, however, also noted that no amount of money will fully compensate for the sacrifices that caregiving demands. He noted that in families, women tend to shoulder more of the caregiving burden than men, whether caring for children or elderly parents.

He said that another important issue is the well-being of caregivers themselves. During the conversations, caregivers shared that they often had no personal time, and did not know where and how to seek help, with many of them ending up exhausted and burnt out.

Mr Lee said that MOH is studying how it can expand the options for respite care to meet the varied needs of caregivers.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

Mr Lee also spoke about protection for women. While Singapore is one of the safest cities in the world, the physical safety and sense of security cannot be taken for granted, he said.

“We must keep up our efforts to maintain high standards of law and order in Singapore. At the same time, we must do our utmost to protect women and girls from being harassed or harmed,” he said.

He noted that recently, Parliament increased the maximum punishments for some sexual offences.

Singapore must cultivate an environment where “people respond with empathy and support when something bad happens”, he said, adding that victims must be able to seek help easily, and without suffering additional distress.

“More importantly, victims must not have cause to fear that they themselves will be blamed or shamed for what has happened to them, and therefore suffer in silence,” he said.

Family violence is not as rare as it should be, he said, with the situation having worsened with the pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taskforce on Family Violence will be publishing a report that will include recommendations such as improving immediate support for victims, enhancing protection for them, preventing violence from recurring and raising awareness of early warning signs, he said.

“I look forward to receiving their report, and to implementing effective measures to combat this problem,” he said.

THREATS FROM ONLINE

Another threat to the safety of this generation of girls and women comes from online, Mr Lee said.

“With social media, females young and old are exposed and vulnerable to harassment, bullying, grooming, or unwelcome attention,” he said.

He noted that many victims suffer psychological distress, or are even driven to self-harm.

Mr Lee said that Singapore must ensure that the online space remains safe, especially for girls and women.

The most "fundamental" solution to the problem of violence against women is to inculcate the right values, so that men and women respect each other’s boundaries, and know that it is wrong and forbidden to take advantage of women, mistreat them, or attack them physically or sexually, he said.

Parents must educate their children about healthy boundaries and respect and in schools, students must learn the importance of respecting one another, and how to protect themselves both in real life and online, Mr Lee said.

Institutions of higher learning should be places where young men and women can feel safe, Mr Lee added.

Everyone can do their part in their daily lives, Mr Lee said. He urged people to speak out against disrespect for women, and objectification of women and refuse to take part in “locker room” talk.

Mr Lee said that one of the proposals by the SCWO, to dedicate a suitable public space to the women of Singapore, was an "excellent" one. Agencies have identified one promising possibility - to create a garden at Dhoby Ghaut Green for this purpose, he said.

“It will honour and celebrate the pioneering spirit and the contributions of Singapore women. It will recognise the central role that women have played in our society and nation,” Mr Lee said.

The conversations are an “important exercise” to imagine the kind of society Singapore wants for its children and grandchildren - where those who need help are cared for and supported, where women and men stand as equals, where every citizen is empowered to fulfil their aspirations and dreams, Mr Lee said.

“Let us work towards our vision of a fairer, more inclusive society, where our daughters and sons can thrive in a better age,” he said.