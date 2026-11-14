PM Wong to visit Manila for ASEAN Summit, related meetings from Nov 15

MANILA: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit the Philippine capital of Manila to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings from Nov 15 to Nov 17.

It is the second of the ASEAN summits this year, and the final edition before Singapore takes over the chairmanship of the regional bloc in 2027.

During the closing ceremony on Nov 17, there will be a symbolic handover of the ASEAN chairmanship from the Philippines to Singapore. The leader of the outgoing chair typically hands over the ceremonial gavel to the leader of the next chair country.

At the Nov 17 event, Mr Wong will, for the first time, lay out Singapore’s plans for its chairmanship, which officially begins on Jan 1 next year.

The Philippines’ chairmanship theme of Navigating Our Future, Together encapsulates ASEAN’s commitment to deepening integration, strengthening economic cooperation and navigating evolving global challenges with unity and cohesion, said Singapore's Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on Saturday.

“The ASEAN leaders will reaffirm their commitment to ASEAN’s community building efforts and discuss ways to promote an open and inclusive regional architecture,” said the PMO about the agenda in Manila.

“They will discuss opportunities in the digital and green economies, including strengthening ASEAN’s energy security and resilience to accelerate the region’s green energy transition and to better withstand external shocks.”

The leaders will also discuss how ASEAN can strengthen its collaboration with external partners to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region, PMO said.

During the summits, Mr Wong will also meet leaders from ASEAN’s key partners, including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the United States and the United Nations.

Mr Wong will be accompanied on this trip by his wife Mrs Wong and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will be the acting prime minister.

Mr Gan was also in Manila on Saturday to join his ASEAN counterparts in inking the bloc's Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).