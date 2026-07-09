Man charged with emailing PM Wong false bomb threat targeting Parliament House

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Jul 9) with allegedly making two false bomb threats targeting Parliament House and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) offices.

Koh Jye Shyang is accused of sending a false bomb threat through a FormSG submission to HTX on Jul 3 at about 1.30pm.

According to court documents, the alleged message read: "There is a bomb in the Home Team Science and Technology Agency building in 1 Stars Avenue, #12-01, Singapore 138507. Please evacuate the premises immediately."

HTX reported the incident to the police. The agency is located on the 12th floor of 1 Stars Avenue, which also houses Mediacorp.

Days later at about 3pm on Jul 6, Koh allegedly emailed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong the following message: "There is a bomb placed in the Parliament House at 1 Parliament Pl, Singapore 178880. Please evacuate the premises immediately."

The police confirmed that they received a report that an anonymous email was sent to the Prime Minister's Office claiming that a bomb had been planted at Parliament House.

The police conducted thorough checks of both premises, including systematic sweeps of the locations and their surroundings, but did not find any "items of security concern".

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division later established that both threats were allegedly sent by the same person.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, and the police seized several electronic devices that were supposedly used to make the threats.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to S$50,000 (US$38,600), or both.

The prosecution asked to keep Koh in remand for one week for further investigations, while Koh asked to be released on bail instead to look for a lawyer.

He also claimed that a cybersecurity expert from San Francisco was on the way to Singapore to verify if there was anything wrong with his computer and requested bail to facilitate these checks.

District Judge Brenda Tan agreed to the prosecution’s request and told Koh that his bail request would be considered when he returns to court on Jul 16.