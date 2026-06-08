Certification alone may not ensure safe PMA use, say occupational therapists

SINGAPORE: Operating personal mobility aid (PMA) devices safely can remain a challenge for some individuals, particularly older users and those with multiple medical conditions, occupational therapists told CNA.

They said such users may need more extensive assessment and training, even as they undergo certification under tightened rules that took effect from Monday (Jun 1).

Among these new rules, PMA users must now obtain a certificate of medical need from a Singapore-registered doctor or occupational therapist unless they qualify for an exemption, such as being aged 70 or older.

According to the Land Transport Authority, more than 1,000 such certificates have been issued so far.

MORE PATIENTS COMING IN

At Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), its occupational therapists – who assess PMA users on their ability to ride motorised scooters safely – have been seeing about 20 to 25 patients a week in the last few weeks before the new rules kicked in.

This marked an increase of about 35 per cent compared to several months before.

In some cases, users are referred by doctors who have already issued a certificate of medical need.

For example, occupational therapists can reject the certificate if they realise these users – who were certified as they had a clear need to ride a PMA – do not have good cognitive function and are not fit for the roads.