Medical certification, lower speed limits: New rules for personal mobility aids to take effect in Q1 2026

SINGAPORE: From the first quarter of 2026, users of personal mobility aids (PMAs) on public paths must obtain medical certification from a doctor.

The Ministry of Health will issue guidelines to the medical community ahead of implementation, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 5).

Details of these new regulations stem from recommendations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, after an increase in able-bodied individuals misusing PMAs meant for those with mobility needs.

“Speeding and overly large PMAs have also caused anxiety and concern,” said Mr Baey.

“We need these new rules to improve path safety, especially for vulnerable users, like young children and seniors.”