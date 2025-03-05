Medical certification, lower speed limits: New rules for personal mobility aids to take effect in Q1 2026
The maximum speed limit for personal mobility aids on public paths will be reduced from 10kmh to 6kmh.
SINGAPORE: From the first quarter of 2026, users of personal mobility aids (PMAs) on public paths must obtain medical certification from a doctor.
The Ministry of Health will issue guidelines to the medical community ahead of implementation, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 5).
Details of these new regulations stem from recommendations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, after an increase in able-bodied individuals misusing PMAs meant for those with mobility needs.
“Speeding and overly large PMAs have also caused anxiety and concern,” said Mr Baey.
“We need these new rules to improve path safety, especially for vulnerable users, like young children and seniors.”
NEW MOBILITY SCOOTER CERTIFICATION
Under a new Assessment for Mobility Scooter (AMS) to be rolled out in the fourth quarter of this year, only those with medical conditions affecting their mobility can be certified to use a mobility scooter, which is a type of PMA.
Users who previously received a subsidised mobility scooter through the Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund under the Agency for Integrated Care or the Assistive Technology Fund will be automatically certified. Others, including those with non-subsidised mobility scooters, should visit their regular doctor for the assessment.
Those purchasing a subsidised mobility scooter for the first time must obtain an AMS from their regular doctor or occupational therapist.
Mr Baey said that there is no immediate need for PMA users to seek certification. “We will give users some time to obtain the certification, and enforcement officers will engage and educate users on the new rules during this transition period.”
The requirement for certification also does not apply to users of motorised wheelchairs, another subset of PMAs, said Mr Baey.
More details will be announced in the third quarter of this year, he added.
LOWER SPEED LIMIT, DIMENSION RESTRICTIONS
Among the other changes taking effect in the first quarter of next year is a reduction in the maximum speed limit for PMAs on public paths from 10kmh to 6kmh.
“Six kilometres per hour is the same speed as a brisk walker, so that is a reasonable top speed allowable since PMAs are meant for those with walking difficulties,” said Mr Baey.
Additionally, PMAs used on public paths must not exceed 70cm in width, 120cm in length, 150cm in height and a laden weight of 300kg. These restrictions align with existing regulations for PMAs on public transport.
It will also be illegal to display, advertise or sell PMAs that exceed the dimension limits or have a speed capacity above 6kmh.
Acknowledging that genuine users may own PMAs capable of speeds up to 10kmh, Mr Baey said these devices will be allowed on public paths until the end of 2028. However, they must be operated within the new 6kmh speed limit and comply with the upcoming size restrictions.
The exact timeline for enforcement depends on when the necessary legislative amendments are passed in parliament later this year.
“We will provide sufficient transition time for users and other stakeholders,” said Mr Baey.