1 dead, another injured in PMD fire at Jurong West flat

SINGAPORE: One person died and another occupant was injured after a fire broke out in a flat at a housing board block in Jurong West early on Friday (Oct 8) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at Block 978 Jurong West Street 93 at about 2.25am.

Two people, who were also seen standing on a ledge outside the unit, were also rescued.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire could be seen from inside a unit on the 5th floor,” it said.

“SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets proceeded into the unit to conduct firefighting. Simultaneously, they conducted forced entry into a bedroom and rescued the two persons from the ledge by bringing them in to safety.”

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished by a water jet. Preliminary investigations showed that it was of “electrical origin” from a personal mobility device (PMD), SCDF said.