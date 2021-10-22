Government exploring ‘further refinements’ to Employment Pass framework: MOM

SINGAPORE: The Government is looking at further refining Singapore’s Employment Pass framework, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Oct 22) in response to a report calling for better employment support for PMEs.

The report by the Professionals, Managers and Executives (PME) task force, issued on Thursday, had nine recommendations to improve the employment and employability of local PMEs.

Among them are proposals to introduce income support for unemployed PMEs, and to differentiate foreign worker access by occupation, with less access granted for occupations in which there is “strategic interest” to have a higher proportion of local PMEs.

The report by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) also had suggestions to strengthen enforcement on errant companies that adopt unfair practices and to enhance support for PMEs to progress in their careers or help those out of work to move to “meaningful employment”.