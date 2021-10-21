PME task force recommends unemployment support, granting less access to foreign workers in ‘strategic’ occupations

SINGAPORE: A task force on professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) workers has submitted nine recommendations to the Government, including proposals to differentiate foreign worker access by occupation, introduce unemployment income support and improve workplace fairness.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) said in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 20) that the joint task force recommends strengthening the Singaporean core through enhancing the Employment Pass application review process and facilitating skills transfer to local PMEs.

One of the proposals towards this is to grant less access to foreign workers in occupations in which there is “strategic interest” to have a higher proportion of local PMEs.

The report also recommends a points system for EP applications which factors in whether the employer has been hiring and developing local workers and the diversity of nationalities within the company.

“Shall we look beyond salary and qualifications … to see whether the company is really in need or in severe shortage of the skills.

"And even if they are short of skills, when they bring the foreign PMEs over, how can we ensure a proper and more concerted skills transfer from the foreign PME to our local PME so that we can (help) them level up,” said NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay who co-chairs the task force.

When asked to elaborate, Mr Tay said that occupations that PMEs surveyed felt should be prioritised for Singaporeans include those in education, healthcare and human resources. But he added that most may not be aware that 90 per cent of HR jobs in Singapore are already occupied by locals.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, who is an adviser to the PME task force, said that in a sector where Singaporeans can do the job, there can be a “more stringent” EP system, while in areas where foreign expertise is sorely needed, the criteria can be more liberal.

The task force also recommends providing supplementary income relief to those who are involuntarily unemployed, and to set up a tripartite work group to look into this.

Other recommendations include improving firms’ HR standards, strengthening enforcement on errant companies which have unfair hiring or employment practices and reviewing the scope of union representation of PMEs.