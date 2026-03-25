TOC's 'persistent falsehoods' prompt first use of POFMA clause requiring correction notice in Straits Times

SINGAPORE: A recent correction direction issued to The Online Citizen’s (TOC) chief editor Terry Xu and its publisher had utilised a specific clause under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) for the first time.

The provision, section 11(3)(b), allows the government to require a correction notice to be published in a specified newspaper.

It was used after what authorities described as TOC’s “persistent” publication of false and misleading content, despite multiple POFMA directions over the years.

"To mitigate against the impact and reach of their persistent falsehoods, we have considered it necessary to utilise the power under section 11(3)(b) of the POFMA to direct TOC to publish their correction notice in The Straits Times," the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the Ministry of Law said in a joint response on Wednesday (Mar 25).

The correction direction in question was issued over TOC's Mar 9 article about the appointment of Mr Lucien Wong as attorney-general.

TOC and its publisher, Taiwan-based Miao Yi Infotech, were also required to publish correction notices on TOC’s websites, Heidoh’s website, TOC’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

In response to CNA's queries, the authorities said TOC has a history of publishing falsehoods, noting that its website, Facebook and X pages were designated as Declared Online Locations under POFMA twice - in July 2023 and July 2025.

These declarations require the display of warning notices to readers, as well as cut off sources of financial or other material benefits for the operator.

Despite these measures, TOC has continued to disseminate falsehoods, MDDI and MinLaw said. A total of 24 correction directions have been issued against TOC and its affiliated pages over the past six years, including the recent one on Mar 23.

Three of these directions were challenged in court, but none of the appeals succeeded, with the courts affirming the directions issued.