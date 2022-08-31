POFMA warning issued to Truth Warriors website administrator for false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

SINGAPORE: An administrator for the Truth Warriors website was given a 12-month conditional warning under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) for publishing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines.

The POFMA Office said that the warning was issued to the 47-year-old woman in relation to “false claims misleading people into thinking that the COVID-19 vaccines are not effective" in reducing transmission rates of the coronavirus.

The falsehoods ran counter to efforts to combat COVID-19, it added.

On Oct 24, 2021, a POFMA direction was issued to Truth Warriors to carry correction notices on its website to inform people of the falsehoods, the POFMA office said.

The correction direction involved posts on the website that contained falsehoods relating to the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and for promoting ivermectin to treat the coronavirus.