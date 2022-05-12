POFMA correction direction issued to activist Gilbert Goh for Facebook post on woman who needed help

SINGAPORE: Activist Gilbert Goh has been issued a correction direction over a Facebook post which gave the impression that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and other agencies did not provide assistance to a woman who needed urgent help.

The direction was issued on Thursday (May 12) under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

On Apr 24, Goh published on Facebook an appeal which he purportedly received from the woman, said MSF in a news release.

He had claimed that the woman, known to MSF as "Mdm A", had “no one (she) can turn to” for help and that she needed urgent financial assistance for herself and her partner, as well as adult diapers, transportation, and food.

"The false statement in Goh’s post gives the impression that MSF and other agencies are not aware of, or are not doing anything about, Mdm A’s situation," MSF said.

"This is not the case, and it is important to set the facts straight."

"Such false statements erode public trust and lead to misunderstanding about the support and assistance being extended to needy families by MSF and other agencies."

Goh has since published a correction notice on his Facebook post.

MSF said that the woman has been receiving ComCare assistance from MSF since June 2015 without any break in monthly assistance.