POFMA correction direction issued to Goh Meng Seng over COVID-19 Omicron variant falsehoods

SINGAPORE: A correction direction has been issued to opposition politician Goh Meng Seng over a Facebook video that contains "false and egregious claims" about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Dec 3).

The video, which Mr Goh posted on various online locations on Facebook, "is misleading and seeks to sow public confusion about the COVID-19 virus as well as mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines", added the ministry.

MOH said that the posts make the following misleading claims about possible interactions between the COVID-19 and HIV viruses, as well as the Omicron variant's resistance to vaccines:

The COVID-19 and HIV viruses could combine and become another virus which has the characteristics of the HIV and COVID-19 viruses.

The COVID-19 and HIV viruses could combine in a fully vaccinated patient to become an airborne HIV virus which is vaccine resistant.

It has been scientifically established that the Omicron variant is most probably the combination of the HIV and COVID-19 viruses, which combination had happened before Jun 4, 2021.

The currently available vaccines are totally useless against the Omicron variant.

The correction direction, issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), require Mr Goh to carry a correction notice alongside each Facebook post containing the falsehoods.

"The Government takes a serious view of these falsehoods and a police report has been made in relation to the video," MOH said in a press release issued late on Friday night.

Mr Goh had previously been issued a correction direction on Monday, in relation to a blog post that discouraged people from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.