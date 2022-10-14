Former GIC economist, TOC issued POFMA correction direction over false statements about HDB’s deficits

SINGAPORE: A correction direction has been issued to alternative news website The Online Citizen (TOC) and Mr Yeoh Lam Keong, a former chief economist of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, after they posted false and misleading statements about HDB’s deficits and Singapore’s past reserves.

Mr Yeoh published two Facebook posts on Oct 4, referring to the parliamentary reply from the National Development Minister to Mr Leong Mun Wai's question on HDB incurring an estimated development loss of about S$270 million from the Central Weave @ Ang Mo Kio Build-to-Order (BTO) project.

In a media release on Friday (Oct 14), the Ministry of National Development (MND) said Mr Yeo's posts falsely convey that HDB will not incur a loss of about S$270 million from the project, and that the Government is free to sell state land at nominal or much lower cost than its fair market value.

"The Online Citizen (TOC) subsequently carried an article on the same day echoing the points raised in Yeoh’s Facebook posts," said MND.

On Oct 5, TOC published a second article headlined “Singapore’s reserves substantially profits from S$500m land sales in AMK BTO”.

The article claimed that Minister for National Development Desmond Lee’s parliamentary reply alluded to "profits being made from the land sale by the government" and that "such profits would go to the reserves", said the ministry.

"The headline falsely conveys that the Government’s sale of land to HDB for the AMK BTO project will lead to an increase in Singapore’s reserves."

Recipients of a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) are required to insert a notice against the original post or article, with a link to the Government’s clarification.

Mr Yeoh has added a correction notice to his Facebook posts, while TOC has yet to do so.