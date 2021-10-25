POFMA Office instructed to issue correction direction to Truth Warriors website for falsehoods on COVID-19 vaccines, ivermectin

SINGAPORE: The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office has been instructed to issue a correction direction to local website Truth Warriors over falsehoods relating to the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and for promoting ivermectin to treat the coronavirus.

"Many of the materials published on the Truth Warriors website mislead people into thinking that COVID-19 vaccines are not effective in reducing transmission rates of COVID-19, and promote the safety and efficacy of ivermectin in preventing viral infections and treating COVID-19," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Oct 24).

MOH added that these materials are from unverified and dubious sources, and individuals who heed the advice on the website can endanger themselves and the people around them.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has instructed the POFMA Office to issue the correction direction to Truth Warriors, MOH said.

The website is required to publish the correction notice at the top of each webpage containing the falsehoods.

"The Government takes a serious view of the deliberate communication of these falsehoods, and criminal investigations will be conducted," said MOH in a press release which was issued at about 11.55pm.

The health ministry had earlier in October said that it was aware of local websites - including Truth Warriors - posting unverified and potentially misleading information on COVID-19 and vaccines.