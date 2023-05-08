POFMA Office issue correction directions to TOC, Terry Xu over police bullying allegations

SINGAPORE: Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) office to issue correction directions regarding articles and social media posts that falsely accuse the police of taunting an elderly woman in 2021.

The directions were issued against alternative news platform The Online Citizen Asia and its publisher Terry Xu, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a news release on Sunday (May 7).

They involve a May 2, 2023 article published on The Online Citizen Asia website, as well as posts referencing the article on its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts on the same day. Xu also posted the false allegations on his Facebook account on Apr 30.

Xu and The Online Citizen Asia will be required to carry a correction notice alongside their publications.

“In May 2021, The Online Citizen (now defunct) made publications falsely accusing police officers of reprimanding and taunting an elderly woman for not wearing a mask,” MHA said.

“The truth was that the police had received a call for assistance from a member of the public and were rendering assistance to the elderly woman and trying to help her find her way home.”

An Instagram user posted a story on May 18, 2021 alleging that four officers had “clustered an elderly auntie that took off her mask because she was feeling breathless” and continued to “tell her off” even though she had put her mask on. The post also said someone had to step in to “salvage the situation”.

The police issued two statements on the incident on May 19, 2021 and May 25, 2021.

On May 21, 2021, a correction direction was issued against The Online Citizen for publishing the falsehoods. The publisher appealed to set the correction direction aside, but it was dismissed by the High Court in 2022.

“The High Court found that TOC had published a false statement of fact and that the police officers had in fact expressed concern for the elderly woman, with the aim of rendering assistance to her,” MHA said.

“The Court observed that the original publisher could not, in good faith, have concluded that there was reprimanding or taunting by the police.

“Despite the Government’s clarifications and the High Court’s clear findings on the matter, Xu and TOCA have persisted in making false allegations pertaining to the case. These allegations are wholly unfounded.”