POFMA order issued to TikTok user over comments on Chinese community leadership programme

SINGAPORE: A correction direction was issued to TikTok user Jay Ish'haq Rajoo on Sunday (Sep 7) under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo had instructed the POFMA Office to issue the order after a TikTok post was published by Mr Jay on Aug 26 that made false claims about the new Chinese Community Leadership Course.

In his post, Mr Jay alleged that National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat had announced that the government would be providing money and resources to attract mainland Chinese to Singapore, and nurture them for leadership positions.

He also claimed that the government was only using its money and resources to nurture leaders from the Chinese race.

Mr Chee is the chairman of the government's Chinese Community Liaison Group, and unveiled the course on Aug 20.

"These false statements of fact made by Mr Jay cause serious misunderstandings and erode public confidence in the government's commitment to serve the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans, regardless of race, language or religion," the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a media release.

"To protect public trust and ensure that an accurate account of the facts is conveyed, the ministry has issued a POFMA correction direction to Mr Jay. He will be required to publish a correction notice on his TikTok account."

Rebutting Mr Jay's claims, MCCY said that only Singapore citizens who are active in the Chinese community and have "demonstrated a passion to serve" are eligible for the Chinese Community Leadership Course.

Citizens of other countries will not be eligible for the course, the ministry said, adding that the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be managing the selection of participants, who will be nominated by local Chinese clans and business groups.

MCCY said that the initiative is part of a "larger movement to groom young leaders of all races in Singapore", and highlighted that the government supports similar programmes for the Malay and Indian communities – the Tunas Bersama M3 Programme by Yayasan Mendaki and the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA) Youth Club's Young Leaders Programme.

Additionally, the government's National Youth Council also runs a programme to develop young leaders, which is open to youths from all races and backgrounds, said the ministry.

"Similarly, Youth Corps Singapore also nurtures youths to serve and lead in their communities," it added.

As of 3.45pm on Sunday, Mr Jay's TikTok video was no longer on his account. The correction direction requires Mr Jay to put up a new post, with a link to the government’s clarification.

Mr Jay was issued a conditional warning in 2024 for failing to comply with previous POFMA correction directions.

He posted four TikTok videos between July and August 2023 that contained falsehoods relating to voting secrecy, Central Provident Fund policies and the affordability of Housing and Development Board flats, the POFMA Office said last July.