Court of Appeal partially allows SDP's POFMA appeal in landmark judgment; other correction directions upheld

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has secured a partial win in its court battle against correction directions issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

In a first, the Court of Appeal overturned part of a correction direction issued by the Ministry of Manpower against the SDP for statements it had made about unemployment in Singapore. However, the court upheld two other correction directions against SDP, as well as the other part of the third correction direction.

A 156-page landmark judgment released on Friday (Oct 8) by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Appeal Judges Andrew Phang, Judith Prakash, Tay Yong Kwang and Steven Chong laid out, for the first time, a five-step framework for a court to determine whether or not to overturn a correction direction under POFMA.

The Chief Justice, who delivered the judgment, also upheld the constitutionality of POFMA and ruled that the burden of proof lay on the person making the allegedly false statement and not the minister issuing the correction direction.

This was a contentious issue in the court hearings that took place in the lower courts before the matter came to the Apex Court - with two High Court judges ruling differently - one that the minister has to prove the statement is false, and one that the respondent has to prove his statement is true.

Chief Justice Menon also disagreed with the Attorney-General's argument that a falsehood remains a falsehood even before a court determines it is false. He said it is "untenable" that a statement is declared false because the minister has identified it to be so.

"The minister may, after all, be mistaken," he said. "Truth and falsehood are ultimately matters to be determined by a court based on the evidence."