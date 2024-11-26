Fourth POFMA order for anti-death penalty activist group Transformative Justice Collective

"The court considered the evidence they produced, and rejected their assertions."

TJC will be required to carry a correction notice against the original posts, with a link to the government's clarification.

TikTok will also be required to carry a correction notice to all end-users in Singapore who accessed the post on the platform.

As of 6.20pm on Tuesday, checks by CNA showed that TJC had not put up correction notices on their posts.

PRISONERS WERE AFFORDED DUE LEGAL PROCESSES

In response to the false statements made by TJC, the Factually article said that the prisoners - Rosman Abdullah, Roslan Bakar and Pausi Jefridin - were afforded due legal processes.

Their capital sentences were upheld after the court "fully considered and rejected their claims and evidence in relation to their purported mental disabilities".

"Their executions were scheduled only upon the exhaustion of all rights of appeal, as well as the clemency process."

The article noted that TJC had highlighted how Rosman had been on the death row for 14 years. Pausi and Roslan were also on death row for a similar period of time.

However, it clarified that this duration was significantly longer due to legal applications taken out by Rosman, Pausi and Roslan.

It added that Rosman was an applicant and/or joint applicant in nine other legal proceedings after his appeal against his conviction and sentence was dismissed in April 2011.

Pausi and Roslan were applicants in eight and 14 other legal proceedings respectively, following the dismissal of their conviction and sentence appeals in March 2011.

TJC had previously been handed two POFMA correction orders, on Aug 8 and Aug 11, for having made similar false statements regarding death row prisoners.

On Oct 5, it was handed another correction direction over false statements of facts concerning the legal processes for death row prisoners and the prosecution of drug trafficking charges related to a death row prisoner.

Meta was also served a POFMA order in early November over users who reposted the false statements made by TJC.