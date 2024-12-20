Transformative Justice Collective barred from receiving financial benefit under POFMA

SINGAPORE: From Saturday (Dec 21), the operators of the Transformative Justice Collective (TJC) will be barred from receiving financial or other material benefits via its website and social media pages.

This is among the restrictions that come with being designated as Declared Online Locations (DOLs) under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

The restrictions are due to the "multiple falsehoods" communicated on the online platforms operated by the anti-death penalty activist group - namely its website, as well as its Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X pages - the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said on Friday (Dec 20).

The DOLs will be in effect for two years until Dec 20, 2026.

An online location such as a website or webpage is declared as a DOL if it has carried three or more different false statements of fact that are the subject of active POFMA directions.

In addition, at least three of these false statements of fact must have been communicated on each online location in the six-month period prior to the DOL declaration.

MDDI noted that from August to December, TJC was handed five POFMA orders over false statements concerning the Singapore government’s treatment of prisoners awaiting capital punishment and related issues.

Each of TJC’s aforementioned online platforms has met the following requirements under POFMA to be declared as a DOL, the ministry added.