POFMA correction direction issued to Wake Up, Singapore over posts on COP findings

SINGAPORE: A correction direction has been issued to alternative news source Wake Up, Singapore over its social media posts on the Committee of Privileges’ (COP) recommendation that Workers’ Party (WP) leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor.

The direction, issued on Saturday (Feb 12) under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), relates to the platform's Facebook and Instagram posts dated Feb 10.

It requires Wake Up, Singapore to put up a correction notice alongside their posts.

“The posts falsely convey that the Committee of Privileges recommended that Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Muhamad Faisal Bin Abdul Manap be referred for criminal proceedings, even though there was no finding by the Committee that they lied,” a Factually article published on the Government’s website said.

“This is false in various respects. The Committee expressly found that Mr Singh, Ms (Sylvia) Lim and Mr Faisal had lied in their evidence before the Committee.

“The Committee’s recommendation that Mr Singh be referred to the public prosecutor was based on this finding which it made, that Mr Singh had lied on oath (which is a possible offence of perjury).

“The Committee did not recommend referring Mr Faisal Manap to the public prosecutor for lying to the Committee. The Committee recommended referring Mr Faisal for repeatedly refusing to answer relevant questions put to him by the Committee.”