POFMA Office issues woman conditional warning for Facebook post about pre-schooler dying from COVID-19 in KKH

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old woman has been issued a conditional warning over a false statement on Facebook, said the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office.

The woman had made a statement knowing or having reason to believe that it is false and likely to harm the public interest, the office said in a statement on Thursday (Mar 31).

On Aug 14 last year, the woman made a false statement on Facebook that a three-year-old pre-schooler had passed away from COVID-19 at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), and that the death was deliberately not reported.

"The falsehood caused public alarm and ran counter to efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus," said the POFMA Office.

The next day, POFMA direction was issued to Facebook to carry a correction notice to all Facebook users in Singapore to inform them of the falsehood.