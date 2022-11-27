Collecting critters, and friendships: The enduring appeal of Pokemon GO

Go Nagano, Pokemon GO’s Live Event Manager for the Asia Pacific region, said that live events help players worldwide connect with each other.

“A lot of [players] outside of Singapore came to this event, communicating with each other to try to make trades they cannot usually get. They become friends, and even after the event they still keep playing together. I think that’s a really nice story, and that’s something we will try to keep focusing on.”

Mr Kam said that developing additional aspects of the game such as Elite Raids - a more challenging variety of raid battles - helped players remember what they loved about Pokemon GO and rekindle their passion for the game.

“When I went to the ones around my city, it feels like it’s 2019 again. So (we’re) just getting people to remember what it was like, and try to get them back,” he said.

"Hopefully as we do more and more of these, more of those players will come back, because there'll be the Pokemon GO experience they remember, that they were excited about.”

