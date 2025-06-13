Polish President Duda concludes state visit to Singapore to reaffirm bilateral and business ties

At a state banquet hosted in Mr Duda’s honour, Mr Tharman said bilateral trade has grown significantly, and there is much more that both sides can do to capitalise on each other's roles as hubs within their respective regions.

"There is a Polish saying that goes ‘grain by grain, the measure will be filled’,” said President Tharman.

“Step by step, we will build a meaningful relationship. And that epitomises the way we are going about our strategic relationship.”

Mr Duda expressed Poland’s intent to deepen its engagement in the region.

“My visit is a confirmation of Poland's growing presence in Southeast Asia and its interest in developing comprehensive relations with the countries of the region,” he added.

“Singapore has long been a key partner for Poland in this region, and we will wish for our relations to rise to a new, much higher level.”

The two leaders encouraged businesses to explore investments in each other's countries.

There are around 170 Polish companies in Singapore, while Singapore also invests significantly in Poland's transport and logistics sector.

Since the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) came into force in 2019, bilateral goods trade between Singapore and Poland has grown by 50 per cent, reaching a high of nearly S$1.7 billion (US$1.3 billion) last year.

BUSINESS TIES

During the Singapore-Poland Business Forum on Friday, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu highlighted the importance of like-minded partners like Singapore and Poland in creating opportunities for growth.

Both nations should also bolster the rules-based trading system through economic agreements, she added.

“Poland and Singapore share robust and growing bilateral economic relations, anchored by EUSFTA,” she said.

"Creating new avenues for growth and innovation is another important way to economic success. Singapore and Poland have complementary strengths and needs in sectors such as food and digital technology, creating scope for new partnerships.”